Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to cabinet members in Edmonton on Monday December 3, 2018. Premier Rachel Notley is taking aim at Opposition Leader Jason Kenney’s promise to rein in spending, saying even a failure to fund population growth will have profound and harmful consequences.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Notley to stay on as Alberta NDP leader for 2023 provincial election

The NDP took almost all of Edmonton but few seats outside of the city

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she will run for premier again in 2023.

Notley, who said in December she would stay on as leader, confirmed those plans in a Facebook post this morning.

She says there’s so much opportunity in Alberta and so much frustration with the United Conservative government.

Notley’s one-term as premier ended in April 2019, when Jason Kenney and the UCP handily won the provincial election.

Notley says that the province’s greatest resource is its people and she will fight for all of them.

The Canadian Press

Alberta Politics

