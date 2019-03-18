Notley’s government puts priority on health care in throne speech

Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell kicked off the legislature session

Premier Rachel Notley’s government is promising to continue its work protecting public health care with its signature Bill 1 in the spring sitting.

The promise was outlined in the speech from the throne, read aloud by Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell, starting the legislature session.

READ MORE: Central Alberta seriously behind in healthcare infrastructure funding

Health care is considered to be a key issue in the upcoming spring election.

Notley can drop the writ at any time to launch the 28-day campaign, which by law must be wrapped up before June 1.

Notley’s NDP has promised to continue funding growth in the health system, despite multibillion-dollar budget deficits and growing debt.

The Opposition United Conservatives say they would explore more private care options to improve service, while the Liberals say they believe in the public system but there’s too much administrative waste.

The Canadian Press

