Nova Chemicals Joffre Site shares holiday magic with local donations

The Joffre site Employee Social club supported various central Alberta non-profits this holiday season

Nova Chemicals Joffre site donated to several central Alberta non-profit agencies this holiday season.

The Employee Social Club in Joffre aims to give back to the central Alberta community, where Nova chemicals operate multiple facilities.

The club donated numerous passes for the Canadian Tire Magic of Lights to Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) from Lacombe, Ponoka and Red Deer.

“The United Way is our charity of choice, and we couldn’t think of a better broker to manage our unused vehicle passes and left-over individual lunch boxes,” said Mark Hodson, Joffre Site Leader.

In total, 87 vehicles filled with BBBS guests were able to tour the private light show that was organized by Nova on Dec. 6.

“A great big thank you to Nova Chemicals Joffre Site Employee Social Club for sponsoring our mentors, kids & families to attend the Castor Speedway Canadian Tire Magic of Lights,” said Crystal Zens, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lacombe.

“It was spectacular. Thank you for thinking of our program and allowing them to have a magical night.”

On Monday, Nova Chemicals staff also delivered 80 meal boxes to the residents of Amethyst House and the Safe Harbour Society.

The meal boxes supported Albertans who are in need of safe, affordable housing and were greatly appreciated by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Central Alberta.

The multiple donations were organized through United Way of Central Alberta which allowed the club to get involved with so many local agencies.

“It’s always satisfying when we can connect our donors with our agencies,” said Brett Speight, United Way Central Alberta CEO.

“It’s one of the things we are here to do. It’s a bonus when we can see the faces of the kids when they see the lights, or a resident of Safe Harbour or Amethyst House receive a box of food.”

Nova Chemicals employee Olivia loads food boxes to be dropped off to the residents of Amethyst House on Dec.7. (Photo contributed)
