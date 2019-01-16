Nova Scotia government expands dental coverage for kids 14 and younger

The expansion is part of an agreement between the province and the Nova Scotia Dental Association

The Nova Scotia government is expanding dental care for children 14 and younger.

The province says kids will now be eligible for molar sealants and an annual fluoride treatment under the Children’s Oral Health Program.

It says children who are at a high risk for developing cavities will also be eligible for a second annual fluoride treatment.

Under the previous rules, only children with cavities could have a fluoride treatment every year and only those with deep molar grooves were eligible for sealants.

The expansion is part of an agreement between the province and the Nova Scotia Dental Association.

The deal also raises fees dentists earn on provincial MSI dental programs by five per cent, bringing the cost of the changes to $921,000 a year.

The province says more than 56,000 children accessed the oral health program last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida city moves to ban sunscreens that could damage reefs
Next story
RCMP constable explains policy for injured roadside animals

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

The next step is a project plan for “Phase One” construction

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

Hope restored: Sylvan Lake resident receives kidney donation from younger sister

Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.

Anglers reminded to register ice huts on Sylvan Lake

Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program

WATCH: Pro-pipeline convoy travels through Sylvan Lake

Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Alberta doctor accused of sexual assault asked to voluntarily give up practice

College says Dr. Barry Wollach should discontinue his practice, given the seriousness of the allegation against him

May government faces no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stay put in her leadership role

Red Deerians can weigh in on proposed Bighorn Country investment tonight

Telephone town hall takes place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Defending champions Team Scheidegger will fight to keep title

Stettler hosting 2019 Alberta Scotties provincial women’s bonspiel

WATCH: World-renowned illusionist, magician, escapist performs in Stettler

Matt Johnson performs two sold-out shows at Stettler Performing Arts Centre

Olivia and Liam top list for Alberta baby names in 2018

Premier Rachel Notley announced the top baby names in Alberta in 2018; Loki didn’t make the cut

Edmonton Police charged 236 people with auto theft in 2018

Police states many of the thefts are crimes of opportunity

Official torchbearers for 2019 Canada Winter Games announced

Canada Games officials open time capsule from Grande Prairie Games in 1995

Most Read