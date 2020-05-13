Nova Scotia premier waiting for feds before determining mass shooting inquiry

Nova Scotia premier waiting for feds before determining mass shooting inquiry

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier is still not committing to a public inquiry into the shooting rampage that claimed 22 lives last month, saying the province is waiting to see what federal authorities ultimately decide.

Stephen McNeil says the province ”will wait to see” what Ottawa commits to, other than an ongoing RCMP investigation.

He says provincial Attorney General Mark Furey is “working with his partners at the federal level,” but a step such as an inquiry hasn’t been determined.

The premier was asked about news reports quoting a former neighbour of the gunman who said she reported his domestic violence and cache of firearms to the Mounties in the summer of 2013.

McNeil says he has read the stories, but wasn’t previously aware of any of the details in them.

Domestic violence is being examined as a key aspect of the mass shooting, as police have said the rampage began after the gunman restrained and beat his common law spouse in Portapique, N.S.

McNeil said Wednesday that people have to “come to terms” with the fact domestic violence is happening in Nova Scotia.

“We need to have an open and frank conversation about how do we address this issue in our province,” he said during a media briefing.

“We as a government will continue down this path. It is just completely unacceptable in my view that in this day and age women and children are still feeling afraid in their homes.”

McNeil said a network needs to be created that gives victims a way out so they feel safe and secure.

“If you are living in fear reach out to one of our organizations to provide you with support,” he said.

The Nova Scotia government’s website advises anyone in immediate danger to call 911. Crisis services can be reached by texting 211 or calling toll free 1-855-466-4994.

The neighbour who spoke to The Canadian Press, Brenda Forbes, said she first learned of the gunman’s domestic violence shortly after he moved to the Portapique area in early 2000s, when his partner came to her door and asked for help.

Forbes said she encouraged her neighbour to seek help, but recalled that the woman was frightened of Gabriel Wortman and of the repercussions of going to police due to threats he’d made against her family.

McNeil said it’s up to government and the wider society to help women who are living in fear to understand they do have options.

“When you hear that it (violence) is still happening and people are not leaving that environment we need to continue to do more,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Mass shootings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau taps Karen Hogan to replace the late Michael Ferguson as auditor general

Just Posted

Some Alberta businesses can open Thursday, gov’t announces

Provincial gov’t proceeding with Stage 1 of relaunch strategy

Central Alberta Raceways starts season with COVID-19 restrictions

Owner hoping for larger car counts as Albertan relaunch progresses

Whether some Alberta businesses can open Thursday will be known Wednesday

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake businesses plan to combat COVID-19 summer woes

The cancellation of summer events and health guidelines put a restraint on the busy summer months

COVID-19 puts Sylvan Lake baseball stadium in danger

The multi-million dollar stadium is expected to break ground in June and be ready for 2021 season

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

Chiefs, governments to sign rights understanding after B.C. pipeline protests

Nova Scotia premier waiting for feds before determining mass shooting inquiry

Nova Scotia premier waiting for feds before determining mass shooting inquiry

Judge finds abuse, but Calgary man acquitted in death of four-year-old daughter

Judge finds abuse, but Calgary man acquitted in death of four-year-old daughter

Trudeau taps Karen Hogan to replace the late Michael Ferguson as auditor general

Trudeau taps Karen Hogan to replace the late Michael Ferguson as auditor general

‘Stay off our lands:’ RCMP attendance at Indigenous ceremony raises ire of chief

‘Stay off our lands:’ RCMP attendance at Indigenous ceremony raises ire of chief

Liberal MP Bratina suggests CFL take different approach with federal government

Liberal MP Bratina suggests CFL take different approach with federal government

MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando

MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando

Three Canadian cities part of PWHPA’s hub-city plans for next season

Three Canadian cities part of PWHPA’s hub-city plans for next season

Most Read