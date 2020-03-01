Medical staff wearing protective suits wait to take samples from drivers with symptoms of the coronavirus at a “drive-through” virus test facility in Goyang, South Korea, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The coronavirus has claimed its first victim in the United States as the number of cases shot up in Iran, Italy and South Korea and the spreading outbreak shook the global economy. The signs read “Let’s overcome the coronavirus.”(Kim Hyun-tae/Yonhap via AP)

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada grew to 24 on Sunday, as Ontario announced four new ones.

All four new announced cases had links to either Iran, or one of the earlier COVID-19 cases, health officials said. Iran has 978 people infected with the virus, and 54 dead as a result.

British Columbia remains at eight cases after health officials announced a woman who had recently travelled to Iran had returned with a ‘relatively mild’ case of the virus.

Worldwide, more than 88,000 people have been infected and 3,000 have died as of Sunday.

READ MORE: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

READ MORE: B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues
Next story
Canadian equestrian rider and horse die following accident at competition

Just Posted

Parent Link leaving Sylvan Lake and Eckville

An application has been put in for a Family Resource Network for the area

Community provides input for Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s plan of service

The plan of service is a required document of all libraries in the province

11-year-old Sylvan Lake burn survivor using his story to inspire others

Kaden Howard was recently named the 2020 Champion Child for the Stollery in Edmonton

Sylvan Lake woman injured during ambulance transport

Judy Gallagher, 68, was injured after the stretcher she was strapped to tipped during transportation

New utility adjustment policy approved for Sylvan Lake residents experiencing a leak

Council approved the new Leak Adjustment Policy at its meeting Monday night

Fashion Fridays: Tammy’s big makeover

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Number of Canadian COVID-19 cases rises to 24 as Ontario announces four new ones

Number of B.C. cases remains at eight

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Alberta-based humanitarian organization says 13 Canadians detained in Ethiopia

It said the group is made up of doctors and other medical professionals

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

Oil Kings shutout Rebels 4-0

Rebels win streak ended after four games

‘Equivalent of a hotel stay:’ Judge backs condo board in banning online rentals

A judge had issued a temporary injunction preventing the practice last fall, but now it’s permanent

Alberta seeks partners for 164 parks to focus spending on ‘high value areas’

Jess Sinclair says the United Conservative government will begin looking for partners to run the parks in May

Most Read