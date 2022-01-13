The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

The sun sets over Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Nunavut to lift COVID-19 lockdown Monday

Chief public health officer says Nunavut schools will also open on Jan. 24 for in-person learning

Nunavut will lift its lockdown Monday as COVID-19 case counts continue to drop across the territory.

The territory has been under a strict lockdown since Dec. 24, with travel restricted and all workplaces and schools closed.

On Monday, travel restrictions will lift, residents will be allowed to have up to five guests in a household and offices will reopen.

Chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson says the strict public health measures have helped to control the spread of COVID-19.

Patterson says Nunavut schools will also open on Jan. 24 for in-person learning.

There are 172 cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, but the territory has stopped offering lab testing in communities with active cases.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Iqaluit’s water emergency has so far cost $1.5M, city may ask Nunavut for aid

CoronavirusNunavut

Previous story
Expert panel says Canada needs to ‘up its game’ on climate data to better adapt
Next story
Camrose RCMP investigate firearms complaint

Just Posted

(Advocate file photo).
Active COVID cases grow to 1,107 in Red Deer

Mayor Megan Hanson. (File photo)
Mayor Hanson looks back at 2021 in Sylvan Lake

COVID-19 graphic
Red Deer at 1,051 active COVID-19 cases

Clearwater Regional Fire Department responds to a residential fire on frigid January day in the county. (Facebook photo)
Rimbey fire crews assist Clearwater Regional Fire Department with frigid fire response