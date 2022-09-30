October is Child Abuse Prevention Month

October marks Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre (CACAC) is inviting all Albertans to recognize this month and help spread awareness of growing issues they see daily.

In Canada, its reported that as many as 1 in 3 Canadians have experienced a form of child abuse.

Since opening its doors in late 2017, the CACAC has supported over 2,000 children and youths from the Central Alberta area, servicing 91 communities and counting. So far in 2022 they’ve triaged nearly 400 children and families, and are seeing a rise in online exploitation.

“Each year the community gets more and more involved in what we do here at the CACAC, and we couldn’t be happier to see it. But in many ways, we’re only just getting started. The need for wrap-around services, for forensic interviews, for court prep, and for getting these kids the help they need is growing daily,” said CEO Mark Jones.

“We’re seeing it in our schools, we’re seeing it in the rural communities, and we’re seeing it on all economic levels. That’s why in October we encourage schools and businesses to get involved by going blue to spread awareness for our cause. The more that people understand the issue, the more we can flip from reactive responses to preventative ones – and it all starts with awareness.”

Child Abuse Prevention Month is observed across Alberta, with other provincial Child Advocacy Centres also seeking to spread awareness in their respective jurisdictions.

“This is the fourth year that the CACAC is running the #GoBlueAB initiative, and this year we’re looking to make a blue wave across all of Central Alberta! By using the hashtag #GoBlueAb, and tagging the CACAC (@CentralABCAC on most platforms) we can foster a major online movement that spreads awareness further,” said CACAC Communications Coordinator Dylan Rambow.

On Oct. 24th, people are encouraged to wear blue and join in on the movement to stand against child abuse in Central Alberta.

child abusechild advocacy centre