Officer with Prince Albert Police tests positive for COVID-19, force says

Police co-operating with the provincial health authority’s efforts to trace the officer’s contacts

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A Saskatchewan police force says one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from the Prince Albert Police Service says the officer’s positive diagnosis was confirmed on Friday.

But the force says the officer has been self-isolating at home since Monday and is following all public health protocols.

It did not release details about the officer’s identity or condition.

The force says it’s co-operating with the provincial health authority’s efforts to trace the officer’s contacts.

It says it will step up sanitization and disinfection efforts at both its locations over the weekend.