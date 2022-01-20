A bottle containing the drug remdesivir is held by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)

A bottle containing the drug remdesivir is held by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)

Officials optimistic treatments will help ease COVID strain on Canada’s health system

Some provinces hopeful fifth pandemic wave peaking or will soon

With COVID-19 hospitalizations in Canada still threatening to overwhelm the health-care system, officials hope two antiviral treatments could help ease the strain.

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a “modest but significant effect” on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent.

Billed as the largest single-country trial of remdesivir reported to date, the Canadian research is part of a larger study called the World Health Organization Solidarity, a randomized, controlled trial evaluating the medication’s impact on COVID-19 patients in several countries.

Meanwhile, provinces and territories are to receive their shipments of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cautions the pill that can prevent COVID hospitalization is not a replacement for vaccinations.

Health officials in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba are expressing optimism that the Omicron-fuelled fifth pandemic wave is peaking or will be soon.

However, hospitalizations in Saskatchewan have increased by 95 per cent over the last month, while New Brunswick has a record 123 people in hospital with COVID-19.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada, as some hospitalizations dip

Coronavirus

Previous story
Vancouver’s ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sparks conversation over Indigenous place names
Next story
Canada’s housing ministers meet as MPs ready for more hearings on pace of price gains

Just Posted

Alberta Health Services Logo
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service temporarily closed Thursday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Albertans need to stay viligant in the fight against the COVID-19 Omicron variant. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer active COVID-19 cases drop slightly to 1,299

File photo
Community Christmas Dinner thrives after a year’s hiatus

An organizer for 100 Women Who Care Sylvan Lake and Area, Kim Langmaid (left), presented the donation cheque to Fonda Devereaux of the Red Deer Hospice Society.
100 Women Who Care donate to Red Deer Hospice Society