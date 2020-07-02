Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Several college students in an Alabama city organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, an official said.

Students hosted the parties to intentionally infect each other with the new coronavirus, news outlets quoted Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry as saying. McKinstry said party organizers purposely invited guests who tested positive for COVID-19. She said the students put money in a pot and whoever got COVID first would get the cash.

“It makes no sense,” McKinstry said. “They’re intentionally doing it.”

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith told the City Council on Tuesday that fire officials confirmed some students had attended parties despite knowing they were infected. The department thought the parties were rumours, but Smith said after some research, officials discovered they were real.

“Not only do the doctors’ offices confirm it but the state confirmed they also had the same information,” Smith said.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said he had seen the news story about the reported parties, but could not officially confirm it.

Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty, a local physician, was quoted by the Tuscaloosa News as saying that there had been rumours of parties for about a month.

“While my nursing staff was triaging patients for COVID-19 swabbing, they were told about the COVID-19 house parties and were even shown videos of the parties by college students,” Peramsetty said. “When students are called for results, we noticed that some were very excited and happy that they were positive, while others were very upset that they were negative.”

McKinstry and Smith did not say which schools the students attend. Tuscaloosa is home to The University of Alabama and several other colleges.

The University of Alabama issued a statement saying they have heard rumours of such parties and are working to educate students.

“We have been aware for weeks of the rumours about COVID parties. We conducted a thorough investigation, and although we have been unable to identify any students who may have participated in these types of activities, we will continue to follow up on any information we receive and educate our students about essential precautions,” the university said in a statement.

Tuscaloosa City Council members unanimously approved a mask requirement during a meeting Tuesday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

___

This story has been edited to clarify that the fire chief confirmed only that students had attended parties knowing they were infected.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Feds extend COVID-19 isolation order for anyone entering Canada until Aug. 31

Just Posted

Red Deer remains at two active COVID-19 cases

Alberta confirms 94 new cases over past two days

Some Central Albertans calling for mask wearing to become mandatory

A family physician from Didsbury supports the Masks4Canada movement

Sylvan Lake pastor retiring after 43 years of service

Pastor Bill Spangler has been at Sylvan Lake Seventh-Day Adventist Church for six years

Nominations for 2020 Sylvan Lake Business Awards up over last year

This year’s awards also have two new categories: Business Resiliency and Business Philanthropy

In photos: Lacombe’s Gord Bamford performs in Red Deer on Canada Day

Drive-in style concert held at Westerner Park

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

UK to end quarantine for travellers from ‘low-risk’ countries

UK to end quarantine for travellers from ‘low-risk’ countries

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronavirus

Feds extend COVID-19 isolation order for anyone entering Canada until Aug. 31

Feds extend COVID-19 isolation order for anyone entering Canada until Aug. 31

Atlantic Canada prepares to lift travel restrictions as regional “bubble” opens

Atlantic Canada prepares to lift travel restrictions as regional “bubble” opens

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Tories ask procurement watchdog to review contracts between Ottawa, WE Charity

Tories ask procurement watchdog to review contracts between Ottawa, WE Charity

Presumptive COVID-19 case in Nunavut may be territory’s first infection

Presumptive COVID-19 case in Nunavut may be territory’s first infection

Most Read