Officials warn of measles exposure at Los Angeles airport

A passenger who had a layover at LAX last month was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness

Health officials warn that travellers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles last month.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says a passenger who had a layover at LAX on Feb. 21 was diagnosed with the highly contagious illness.

READ MORE: Seventeen cases of measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland

The department says people who were in Terminal B and Delta Terminal 3 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. that day may have been exposed.

However, there’s no current known risk of measles at the airport.

Measles is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain in the air for up to two hours in an isolated space.

Officials say people who haven’t been vaccinated are the most at risk.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman dies after getting caught in avalanche near Field, B.C.
Next story
Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

Just Posted

UCP leader Jason Kenney promises to repeal Bill 6 if elected

Kenney visits ranch near Rimbey

Sylvan Lake swimmer earns ASDC Athlete of the Month honour

Isaac Bahler, 14, is a competitive swimmer with the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Atom AA Lakers fall short against Cochrane

The Lakers lost 4-3 at the NexSource Centre on March 9

PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

The Tigers move into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds starting March 14

Town of Sylvan Lake urges residents to be prepared in case of emergency

The Town says it is important to have a plan and kit ready in case of emergency

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 737 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

UPDATE: Woman dies after getting caught in avalanche near Field, B.C.

Victim, believed to have been in her 30s, had been airlifted to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

Most Read