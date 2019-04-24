Yoho National Park (freddofrancisco/Instagram)

Oil and gas company confirms death of one of its employees in Yoho avalanche

Dana Coffield died when he was skiing in the Rocky Mountains

An oil and gas company has identified one of its employees as a man who died after an avalanche in Yoho National Park.

Amerisur Resources says Dana Coffield, a non-executive director with the company, died when he was skiing in the Rocky Mountains on the weekend.

Parks Canada has said three people were involved in the Saturday avalanche on Des Poilus Glacier on the Wapta Icefield, approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

STARS Air Ambulance took one man to hospital in critical condition and Parks Canada later confirmed he had died.

READ MORE: Person airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Yoho National Park has died

The other two people in the party were not injured.

Amerisur extended its sympathies to the Coffield family.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we learned of the death of Dana, who contributed so significantly to Amerisur,” chairman Giles Clarke said in a statement. “Dana, and all that he brought us, will be greatly missed.”

Saturday’s avalanche was not connected to another one that happened last Tuesday on Howse Peak in Banff National Park and claimed the lives of three professional climbers.

Efforts to find the three men — American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjorg Auer — were hampered by poor weather and dangerous conditions but officials were able to recover their bodies Sunday.

Avalanche danger in the Rocky Mountains continues to be variable.

In a daily avalanche bulletin posted late Tuesday, officials with Parks Canada recommended travelling early in the day as conditions can change quickly in short periods of time due to daytime warming.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cenovus CEO estimates production curtailments will deliver billions to taxpayers
Next story
‘Grabher’ licence plate not dangerous, former sex researcher tells N.S. court

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves a 2019 supplementary tax

The Town expects to see roughly $40,000 in revenue from the supplementary tax in 2019.

Alberta’s 47 legislature newbies meet under the dome for orientation day

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government

Annual Home and Lifestyle Show coming to Sylvan Lake

The inaugural event will showcase local businesses at the NexSource Centre’s curling rink on May 11

$100,000 grant allows Sylvan Lake to address elder abuse

The funds are from the Aging Well in Community Grant and will be distributed over three years

Young Sylvan Lake woman nominated for a Women of Excellence Award

Tatyanna Stoesz, 16, was nominated for the award by her drama teacher at H.J. Cody

VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

Oil and gas company confirms death of one of its employees in Yoho avalanche

Dana Coffield died when he was skiing in the Rocky Mountains

Cenovus CEO estimates production curtailments will deliver billions to taxpayers

The curtailment program started Jan. 1 was designed to keep 325,000 barrels per day off the market

Robbery in Leduc County estimated at $40,000

Leduc RCMP investigate break and enter and theft of firearms

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Calgary’s public school board responds to Syrian child’s suicide after bullying

Amal Alshteiwi, a newcomer to Canada from Syria, took her own life several weeks ago

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Edmonton highway

Police say both women were thrown from the bike, and the van continued forward, hitting a Nissan Altima

Most Read