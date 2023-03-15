Taps are photographed at a gas station in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 5, 2022. Crude oil prices took a beating Wednesday as market chaos related to a spreading banking crisis continued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Probst

Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread

Crude oil prices took a beating Wednesday as market chaos related to a spreading banking crisis continued.

The North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate plunged more than four per cent on Wednesday to hover around US$68 per barrel.

That’s the lowest crude price since December of 2021.

Oil prices have been falling all week as concerns about the health of the global banking sector mount.

Oil and gas stocks were by far the hardest hit sector on the Toronto Stock Exchange Wednesday, with the S&P/TSX capped energy index losing 5.44 per cent in the day’s trading.

Energy analyst Rory Johnston says oil and gas investors are panicking right now, and it will be more clear where crude prices are headed once the dust has had a chance to settle.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former governor general David Johnston named special rapporteur on foreign meddling

Just Posted

Red Deer Regional Airport CEO Graham Ingham said a $30 million government investment will help the airport realize its potential. (Advocate file photo)
Red Deer airport poised to become regional aviation hub

The Town of Sylvan Lake recieved a lower number of building permit requests in February compared to last year. (file photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake recieves lower building permit application numbers

Singer Tim Tamashiro will be performing along with pianists Sheldon Zandboer and Andrew Glover at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Photo submitted
Acclaimed jazz singer and Blackfalds native Tim Tamashiro to perform in Lacombe

Pictured here is Al Cameron, founder of Veterans Voices of Canada. Photo submitted
Veterans Voices of Canada Antique and Specialty Shop to open in Sylvan Lake

Pop-up banner image