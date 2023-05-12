A pumpjack draws out oil from a well head near Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Some oil and gas producers in Alberta are restoring production after temporarily halting operations earlier this week due to wildfires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Oilpatch restarts some production but wildfire risk remains volatile

  • May. 12, 2023 4:13 p.m.
  • News

Some oil and gas producers in Alberta are restoring production after temporarily halting operations earlier this week due to wildfires.

More than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production were curtailed in Alberta as wildfires raged across the energy-producing province this week.

As of Friday, some companies have restarted operations as cooler temperatures and rainfall throughout the week brought relief in some areas of the province.

Companies that have indicated partial or complete restart of operations in the affected areas include Crescent Point Energy Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp., and Pembina Pipeline Corp.

However, the situation remains volatile as hot and dry conditions in the forecast threaten to worsen the fire situation.

There are currently 74 active wildfires in the province, including 21 that are out of control, and a provincial state of emergency remains in effect.

