Oklahoma woman accused of starving kids, feeding them feces

The children, aged 5 and 3, are severely malnourished and have been placed on a special diet

An Oklahoma mother has been charged with child neglect, accused of starving her children and feeding them dog feces.

The Tulsa World reports that 34-year-old Mary Elizabeth Moore was charged in Delaware County court this month.

The children, aged 5 and 3, are severely malnourished and have been placed on a special diet with nasal feeding tubes. They are in state custody.

An affidavit says the older child told Department of Human Services workers that she ate dog feces. The arresting officer noted the child had parasitic pinworms.

The girl also told investigators that her mother’s boyfriend “throws bottles” at her younger sibling.

The affidavit says Moore denied starving her children and feeding them dog feces. Her court-appointed attorney, Lee Griffin, didn’t immediately return a phone call Saturday seeking comment.

The Associated Press

