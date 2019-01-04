Okotoks RCMP investigate armed robbery with knife

Police say the man entered the 7-Eleven and demanded money and cigarettes

Okotoks RCMP are investigating an armed robbery by a man with a knife at the 7-Eleven on Jan. 3 at 3 a.m. No one was injured in the incident. RCMP photo

Okotoks RCMP are investigating an armed robbery with a knife at the 7-Eleven.

Police say on Jan. 3 at about 3 a.m. a man entered the convenience store on Milligan Drive in Okotoks and demanded money and cigarettes.

“The suspect male threatened a victim with a knife and stole various items and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot. No one was injured,” say police.

Police describe the suspect as Aboriginal, 5’8” tall with the side of his head shaved and a mohawk look. He has a tattoo on his left hand and at the time was wearing a black T-shirt, black track pants with white stripes and grey sneakers with a white bottom.

Okotoks RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police if you recognize this suspect. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.