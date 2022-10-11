Olds College launches Agriculture Communications Certificate program

Olds College unvieled a new logo Tuesday. (Contributed photo)

Olds College of Agriculture & Technology has launched another first-of-its-kind program.

In a release Tuesday, the institution said it will launch a one-year program for an Agriculture Communications Certificate.

“We are very excited to offer the first communications program in the country that is focused on supporting the agriculture and agri-food industry,” comments Debbie Thompson, VP, Academic & Student Experience. “Our students will learn both the fundamentals of marketing and communications, along with specific competencies in agriculture advocacy.”

The online program

focuses on writing, videography, photography, marketing and audio production, as well as, strategic planning for social media, public relations and crisis communications.

Students will also complete a 14-week internship within the agriculture and agri-food industry that will provide them with work-integrated learning opportunities.

“Agriculture has important stories to tell,” comments Bertrand Bickersteth, Instructor, Communications, Werklund School of Agriculture. “Graduates from this program will be equipped to work in the industry to share these stories in meaningful ways.”

Applications are open now and 20 students will be accepted into the program for fall 2023.

