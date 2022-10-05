Olds College launches new certificate program

Olds College of Agriculture & Technology will start to offer Equine Care & Management Certificate in the fall 2024.

The new one-year program will be offered through the College’s School of Life Science and Business and prepares students for a rewarding career in the equine sector through hands-on labs, classroom lectures and work-integrated learning

“We are very excited to be launching the new Equine Care & Management Certificate for fall 2024,” said Debbie Thompson, Vice President, Academic & Students Experience. “Olds College of Agriculture & Technology worked very closely with industry and our faculty team to develop a program that will deliver in-demand graduates, while increasing flexibility and course options for students.”

The certificate focuses on foundational knowledge and skills of equine behaviour and handling, management of horses and horse herds, how to respond when first aid is required and how to communicate effectively within the equine industry. Students will take three mandatory courses and two electives each term.

“The new aims to create an inclusive environment for all learners interested in learning about the whole horse,” Dr. Jaryn Scheck, Instructor, School of Life Science & Business comments.

“Students will learn about equine behaviour and horsemanship, equine health, and the business of the equine industry. Students will also participate in a six to eight-week work integrated learning placement within the equine industry.”

For students interested in riding, they will have an opportunity to select riding courses for their electives. Twenty students will be accepted into the new Equine Care & Management Certificate. Applications opened Wednesday for the new program, with students on campus for fall 2024.