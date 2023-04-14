Alberta Pork says they hope the provincial government can provide relief to pork producers if the Olymel meat processing plant is shutdown for an extended period of time. (Black Press file photo

Olymel to close pork plant in Vallée-Jonction, Que., lay off nearly 1,000 workers

MONTREAL — Quebec pork producer Olymel says it will close a major slaughterhouse south of Quebec City and lay off 994 workers.

The company said today the Vallée-Jonction plant in the Beauce region will be the latest factory to shutter, after previously announcing the closure of several other facilities in recent months.

Olymel CEO Yanick Gervais told reporters in St-Hyacinthe, Que., that the pork industry has lost $400 million in the last two years because of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages and the instability of export markets.

He says the Vallée-Jonction plant was chosen because of the decline in the available workforce and the poor condition of the facilities, which he says require tens of millions of dollars in renovations.

Gervais says the company is open to relocating any of the laid-off workers who want to work at Olymel’s three remaining slaughterhouses or its other facilities.

He says the plant’s operations will wind down gradually over the next eight months, with a final closure on Dec. 22.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 person dead in series of salmonella illnesses linked to snakes, rodents

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is holding a mead tasting event in honour of Earth Day. (Contributed photo)
The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is holding a mead tasting for Earth Day

The award-winning comedy “Triangle of Sadness” will be the final film shown by the Sylvan Lake Film Society this season before the society returns in September. Supplied photo
Film Society screening Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness in Sylvan Lake

Chinook's Edge School Division will have support counsellors available at Fox Run School when staff and students return from Spring Break on Monday. A 12-year-old student from the school was found dead in a local hotel room along with another 13-year-old girl last Sunday. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Red Deer and Sylvan Lake schools to offer support after tragic deaths of two young students

Landmark Cinemas in Sylvan Lake is taking part in the company’s initiative raising money for Kids Help Phone. As part of the initiative people who donate can be recognized with the Movie Lovers Care Wall. (photo provided from the Landmark Cinemas Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
Landmark Cinemas is fundraising for Kids Help Phone