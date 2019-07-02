On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

New figures show many veterans have had a hard time getting anyone to pick up when they call Veterans Affairs Canada for information or assistance — with nearly one in five hanging up before their call is answered.

The figures uncovered by The Canadian Press through the access-to-information law show a continued trend of current and former service members being put on hold longer than promised when calling the department’s toll-free number.

While it aims to answer 80 per cent of calls within two minutes, only 40 per cent of the more than 440,000 calls received last year were answered within that target.

A further 84,000 calls were designated as abandoned, meaning the caller hung up.

Veterans usually call the number to apply for or get information about benefits and services, or to get updates on their applications.

READ MORE: B.C. city councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

The department says it recently hired more employees to ensure call centres are fully staffed and now routinely meets the two-minute target, though it could not provide up-to-date figures because of a technical issue.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Presbyterian Church welcomes new reverend

Rev. Steven Webb was inducted as minister to the Memorial Presbyterian Church on June 30

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates Canada’s 152nd birthday

Despite the cool temperatures Sylvan Lakers were still eager to celebrate Canada Day on July 1

Minister Devin Dreeshen ‘strongly opposed’ Country of Origin Labels

Alberta government says placing mandatory COOL rules will cost the beef and pork industries billions

Plan ahead this long weekend to avoid tragedy

Albertans are reminded to drive safe and sober as they take to the roads over the Canada Day weekend

Everyone safe after lockdown at two Sylvan Lake schools

Fox Run and Mother Teresa schools were put into lockdown protocol after a perceived threat June 27

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

St. Louis Blues coach brings Stanley Cup home to Alberta

Head coach Craig Berube grew up in the tiny community of Calahoo, northwest of Edmonton

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Cold Stampede warmed up with buckle for Thurston

Big Valley cowboy captures second Ponoka Stampede championship

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Most Read