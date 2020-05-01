One active case of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists one case of the virus in the area

A single active case of COVID-19 is reported to be in Sylvan Lake.

The Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 aggregate data map lists one case of the virus in the area.

The government does not release information surrounding exact location or names of the individuals infected.

The Sylvan Lake case counts towards the Central Zone total, which is currently at 85 with only one reported death.

The area specified as Red Deer County by the map also holds one active case currently.

The county, which Sylvan Lake falls under when viewing the map via municipality rather than local geographic area, has seen a total of 13 cases with 11 recovered.

The information found at alberta.ca/covid-19 is updated as cases, recoveries and deaths become known.

The province had 5,355 cases of COVID-19 with 2,161 recovered as of April 30.

