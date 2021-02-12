Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)

One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Alberta Health confirmed Friday that a case of the COVID-19 variant has been identified in a Central zone school.

Due to confidentiality, the agency would not release the specific school or the city where the school is located. Five schools in the Calgary zone have also confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant.

The province reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and completed about 8,000 tests.

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday, while this is a concern, the province needs more data before drawing any conclusions about the variants.

“Because the volume of variant tests increased substantially in the last two weeks, more cases have been diagnosed. It is important to remember that we do not have similar results for Jan. positive samples, so cannot yet accurately determine the rate of growth,” Hinshaw said on Twitter.

“What we do know is that since Feb. 1, variant cases have accounted for about three per cent of all positive cases. Variants are a serious concern, but inaccurate interpretations of data do not help us understand our true current situation.”

There are now 2,125 active cases of the virus in the province, with 371 people in hospital, including 66 in intensive care. There were 16 additional deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,760 since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central zone has 693 active cases of the virus, with 30 people in hospital, including five in the ICU.

Red Deer has 345 active cases of the virus, with 1,823 recovered and 2190 cases overall.

On the government website’s municipality setting to sort COVID-19 cases, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting Red Deer County sits at 28 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has eight active and Clearwater County has 21.

Lacombe has 34 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 16 active, Olds has three active and Drumheller has 15 active.

Both the County of Stettler and Camrose County sit at six active.

Camrose has 31 active and Wetaskiwin 23 active.

Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 97 active cases of the virus. Ponoka County, including East Ponoka County, has nine active cases. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has no active cases of the virus.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review
Next story
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

Just Posted

Alberta Health Services Logo
AHS closes temporary COVID-19 testing site in Ponoka

The temporary testing site in Wetaskiwin will remain open

Central zone now has 37 variant cases, all of the U.K. variety. Alberta, overall has 171 cases of the variant. (Image courtesy CDC)
One case of COVID-19 variant reported in Central zone school

16 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases in Alberta

Students protest the new Alberta government's expected changes to gay-straight alliance law outside Western Canada High School in Calgary on Friday, May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
Lacombe resident calls Red Deer Public’s vote against Pride Week frightening

William Langille is afraid the vote will have a ripple affect for students and teachers alike

Eckville EMS crew stop by the outdoor rink in Eckville to light up the space for those playing hockey after the sun set. The Eckville Recreation Board is planning to build a new rink which will be lit. (Photo Submitted)
Eckville Recreation Board fundraising for new outdoor multipurpose facility

The Recreation Board is currently holding a 50/50 raffle to fundraise for the project

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that there are 397 people in hospital, including 71 admitted to intensive care. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
16 new COVID-19 deaths, 352 additional cases in Alberta

397 people in hospital across the province due to COVID-19

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Juliette was recently reunited with her family. (Photo from Facebook)
Lost central Alberta cat reunited with family after a year

Feral Cat Network Foundation of Alberta working to protect cats

County of Wetaskiwin Peace Officers Dan Rabel (left), Nick Sahl (centre) and Associated Ambulance Paramedic Shawn Moffitt (right) at the 2019 Free our Finest event. They are all part of the Wetaskiwin Free our Finest team participating in the Polar Plunge this year. Submitted/ Nick Sahl.
Wetaskiwin area first responders team up to Polar Plunge; fundraising for Special Olympics Alberta

This is the 10th Anniversary of the Polar Plunge and will be done virtually by the teams.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

Dustin Ellingson is one of the teens behind the Roses for Seniors campaign in Ponoka. (Photo contributed)
Valentine campaign for seniors in central Alberta

Communities encouraged to start their own flower campaigns for seniors

Action on the curling ice created on Pigeon Lake. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Curling rink on Pigeon Lake has massive popularity and support

One of the rink creators, Corey Kozack, says rink is already booked into March 2021.

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Most Read