One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Rimbey’s Valley View Manor

As COVID-19 cases rise within and surrounding the Town of Rimbey, the town is following all provincial mandates.

One active case of COVID-19 has also been confirmed at the Valley View Manor as well, said Jonathan Weir, CAO of the Rimoka Housing Foundation.

“The Rimoka Housing Foundation was informed the morning of December 7th, 2020 that Valley View Manor located at 4417 Rimstone Drive, Rimbey, which Rimoka operates is in a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak,” noted a statement from the Foundation.

“At this time there is one individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Valley View Manor. We are working hand in hand with the Center for Disease Control, Alberta Health Services, and Alberta Seniors and Housing to resolve this outbreak as soon as possible.

“We will continue to operate with our increased cleaning and safety COVID-19 procedures which have been in place since March to protect residents, staff, and the community. Additionally, lodge residents are isolated to prevent further spread.

“Currently the lodge is only accepting designated visitors. If you are not a designated visitor, please do not come to the lodge. We have seen firsthand how hard isolation can be on the seniors so please use this opportunity to reach out by phone or other technology to friends and family in the lodge to help them with morale support.”

Meanwhile, the Town of Rimbey has waited until the Government of Alberta has made mandates mandatory province wide before enforcing restrictions in the town.

On Nov. 27th, the Town of Rimbey closed the Peter Lougheed Community Centre and the Vern Poffenroth Memorial Arena following the provincial announcement made by Premier Jason Kenney.

Previously the Town also encouraged masks but did not have a mandatory face coverings bylaw in effect, however, following new provincial mandates the Town of Rimbey will be required to follow all mandatory mask policies set out by the Alberta Government for the province.

In addition to new provincial mandates, including province-wide mandatory masking, a work from home order, closure of in-person dining at restaurants and bars, indoor recreation facilities, fitness centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios and indoor rinks, and more, there were an additional 1,727 cases announced Tuesday.

On the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 aggregate data map the Rimbey, Bluffton and Bentley area, labeled ‘Rimbey (West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County)’, has 36 active COVID-19 cases.

