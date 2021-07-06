One COVID death in Central zone as cases decline

Alberta health officials reported on Tuesday that only 33 new cases of COVID-19 had been identified, however two more people died including a woman in her 60s in Central zone.

There are 138 Albertans in hospital being treated for COVID, 32 in intensive care. Two new deaths were reported, including a woman in her 90s in Edmonton zone, bringing the death toll in Alberta to 2,305.

In Alberta, there are 763 active cases. Over the past 24 hours, 4,400 tests had been done with a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent.

In central Zone, 86 cases are active, with 16 of those people in hospital and one in intensive care.

Red Deer has 20 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 10, Lacombe and Wetaskiwin each have four and Camrose and Olds have none. Lacombe County has one active and Red Deer County has three active. Clearwater County has eight active and Ponoka County 17.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 20 active cases. Ponoka County has no cases and Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe and Ponoka Counties has three. Stettler County has no cases, Kneehill County 11 and Mountain View County has two.

