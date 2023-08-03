One dead after collision with train in Leduc County

A person is deceased after a collision with a train on Highway 21 and Looma Road in the early hours on Aug. 3.

Leduc RCMP received a report about the collision at 1:11 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle and the deceased near the tracks.

RCMP alerted CN and the involved train was quickly identified and stopped. RCMP believe at this time that the vehicle ran into the side of the moving train.

The deceased was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

Traffic on Highway 21 between Township Road 510 and Highway 626 was redirected for several hours. The RCMP continue to work with CN police on the investigation.

The scene was cleared and normal traffic resumed as of 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.

