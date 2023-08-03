(File photo)

(File photo)

One dead after collision with train in Leduc County

Chief Medical Examiner to identify deceased

A person is deceased after a collision with a train on Highway 21 and Looma Road in the early hours on Aug. 3.

Leduc RCMP received a report about the collision at 1:11 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle and the deceased near the tracks.

RCMP alerted CN and the involved train was quickly identified and stopped. RCMP believe at this time that the vehicle ran into the side of the moving train.

The deceased was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

Traffic on Highway 21 between Township Road 510 and Highway 626 was redirected for several hours. The RCMP continue to work with CN police on the investigation.

The scene was cleared and normal traffic resumed as of 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Central Alberta school districts partner to bring back First Rider Program
Next story
Researchers find oldest-known species of swimming jellyfish in Burgess Shale fossils

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up