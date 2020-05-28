One dead, four hurt in head-on crash on one-way street in Edmonton

EDMONTON — A 75-year-old man is dead and four other people are hurt after police say a pickup truck drove the wrong way down a one-way street in Edmonton.

A statement from police says the man who died, two other adults and a three-year-old boy were in a Dodge Caravan on a one-way section of a west Edmonton street when they were hit by the oncoming truck.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man, was also seriously injured.

Police say a 70-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and toddler travelling in the van all have non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation continues but police say speed and alcohol likely played a part.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Police in Calgary have opened a hate-crime investigation into graffiti sprayed on the wall of a Chinese Consulate building.

Three suspects wearing masks and black clothing were caught on video spray painting vulgar messages referencing COVID-19 early Wednesday morning.

Investigators are releasing photos of the suspects in the hopes of identifying them.

Police say it’s the second time in a little more than a week that the downtown building has been vandalized.

But the message sprayed on the sidewalk outside on May 19 made no reference to the novel coronavirus.

Police note there has been a worldwide increase in hate crimes against the Chinese community and people of Asian descent who have been scapegoated during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has led to a lot of political debate and strong views, and people are obviously free to hold whatever view they wish,” said Const. Craig Collins, the service’s hate-crimes co-ordinator.

“But when people are targeting others for ill treatment or committing crimes because of those views, we have a duty to get involved.”

Collins said Calgary saw some racist incidents early-on in the pandemic, but has not seen the same spike other cities have.

“We are hearing from the Chinese community that they are concerned about growing hostility, so we are monitoring it closely.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2020

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say they’re investigating whether a hot dog found with a pin in it was an attempt at animal cruelty.

Officers were called to Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city’s southwest on Monday after a woman walking her dog found the suspect piece.

They found several other hot-dog bits scattered nearby, but only the one piece had a pin.

Police are warning anyone in the area with dogs or children to supervise them closely.

Officers have not determined where the hot dog came from.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020

The Canadian Press