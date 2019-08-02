One dead, one injured after high-speed police chase in central Alberta

During the pursuit, a car was hit by a pickup truck

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a high-speed pursuit after one person was killed and another was injured.

RCMP were following a sports car Wednesday after receiving a complaint of shots being fired in Blackfalds, north of Red Deer.

During the pursuit, the car was hit by a pickup truck.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt, but the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a 24-year old woman, who was a passenger in the car, died.

A 27-year old man who was driving the car is in stable condition in hospital.

ASIRT says its investigation will focus on police conduct and circumstances surrounding the attempted apprehension and subsequent collision.

The RCMP is investigating any offences committed by the car’s driver, both earlier in the day and at the time of the crash.

ASIRT is an independent watchdog that investigates issues involving Alberta’s police that result in serious injury or death, as well as allegations of police misconduct.

