One in custody following Wetaskiwin firearms complaint

The Wetaskiwin RCMP has one in custody following a firearms complaint on Sept. 17.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sept. 17, the detachment issued a release notifying the public of an incident near the intersection of Mountain Ash Drive and 52 Street in Wetaskiwin.

All residents were asked to remain away from the area.

Officers remained on the scene of the incident for several hours before sounding the all-clear.

The Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment issued an update on Sept. 18 that following an investigation, officers have taken one suspect into custody.

According to the release, the RCMP was notified following the discharge of a firearm in a residence on Mountain Ash Drive.

When the first officers arrived on scene, they were advised that in an argument the suspect pulled a gun and fired it into the ceiling.

Having been notified that the suspect was still in the residence, officers contained the area and activated the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team.

The team entered the residence, however determined that the suspect was no longer in the building after a thorough search had been completed.

Continuing the investigation, officers recovered what is believed to be the weapon used in the altercation. The suspect was also located and arrested at a nearby residence.

Travis Bull, 20, of Maskwacis, was charged with:

-Reckless discharge of a firearm,

-possession of a weapon contrary to an order (x2),

-various other weapons offences (x2).

Bull was remanded into custody following an appearance before a justice of the peace with a court date scheduled for Sept. 26 in the Wetaskiwin Alberta Court of Justice.

