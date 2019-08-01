FILE- In this Saturday, June 25, 2016 file photo, men cover their faces with rainbow flags during a gay pride parade in Bucharest, Romania. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

As the country celebrates 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalized, a new poll suggests Canadians may not be as progressive as they think.

According to a Research Co. poll released Thursday, 25 per cent of Canadians oppose same-sex marriage – with 15 per cent believing same-sex couples should form civil unions only, and 10 per cent wanting to do away with any kind of recognized legal union.

PHOTOS: 50 years of LGBTQ pride showcased in protests, parades

On the flip side, the poll, which surveyed 1,000 adults between July 15 and 17, said 64 per cent of respondents fully support same-sex marriage, while another 11 per cent were undecided.

“More than seven in 10 Canadians of European descent (71 per cent) approve of same-sex marriage,” said Research Co. president Mario Canseco in a news release. “But the proportion drops to 44 per cent among Canadians of East Asian descent and 42 per cent among Canadians of South Asian descent.”

The poll also suggests 45 per cent of Canadians believe people are born gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, gender diverse, queer or Two-Spirit, while 24 per cent believe a sexual orientation is chosen. Thirty-one per cent are unsure.

Gay rights’ advocates have also defended the sexual orientation and gender identity program in some Canadian schools, including those in B.C., from criticism by many Christian and conservative groups.

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians support the programs, nicknamed SOGI, according to the poll. But 20 per cent oppose it, while the remaining 20 per cent is unsure. Most of the support came from female respondents, at 67 per cent, as well as the 18-to-34-year-old age group, at 64 per cent.

The findings come as communities across the country celebrate Pride with parades and other events – some for the first time.

The year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, when gay rights’ advocates clashed with police outside the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

READ MORE: Williams Lake celebrates first Pride parade

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer promises health transfer increases to premiers in anticipation of attacks
Next story
Fatal collision following flight from RCMP near Blackfalds

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Sobeys among more than 200 to eliminate plastic bags

According to Sobeys Inc. the move will remove more than 200 million plastic bags from stores

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake’s tornadic storm

Photos submitted by our readers from the tornado warning in Sylvan Lake Wednesday evening.

Watershed Stewardship in Your Future

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

UPDATED: Tornado warning for Sylvan Lake and Lacombe County has ended

The alert was sent out at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening

Sense of community still in the works for Sylvan Lake Skate Park

The Town is planing events and compititions around the skate park to help foster a community feel

Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

Fatal collision following flight from RCMP near Blackfalds

One dead, 1 in stable condition after blowing stop sign on HWY 11

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Lack of oxygen likely caused fatal plane crash near Calgary, says TSB report

The pilot flying the Piper PA-31 Navajo was headed to the Springbank Airport

Free pardons now available for Canadians convicted of simple cannabis possession

Bill C-93 passed in the Senate in June and is now available for Canadians

Manitoba manhunt shows lack of resources for missing Indigenous women: advocates

The massive manhunt has gripped the country since Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, went missing

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

Most Read