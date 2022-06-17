One man hurt in shooting outside Sylvan Lake restaurant

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover soon

An escalating altercation resulted in a man being shot close to Bukwildz on June 16.

Sylvan Lake RCMP was first called to Lakeshore Drive at around 11:22 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover soon.

A group of five individuals are known to have visited a few businesses downtown before making their way towards the restaurant.

A video footage and photos of the suspects have been shared with the police, said business owner Kjeryn Dakin.

Restaurant manager Shelby Van Metre, who is a trained medical professional, could offer immediate help to the victim before the ambulance arrived.

“It’s not something that we see in our community,” Dakin said. “This is definitely a huge one-off. I’ve been in this industry on Lakeshore Drive since 2004 and it is the first time I’ve seen something like this.”

The restaurant was put on a temporary lock down.

“Luckily, it was a quieter Thursday night.”

There were three employees and about half a dozen patrons in the restaurant during the time of the incident.

RCMP continues to investigate the incident.

