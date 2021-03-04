Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged that Friday would be one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged that Friday would be one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Three more Red Deer COVID-19 deaths, 331 active cases in Alberta

Red Deer is down to 362 active cases of the virus

Red Deer is up to 29 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, as the city dropped to 362 active cases of COVID-19.

The city is down almost 200 cases over the past two weeks.

There were also nine additional COVID-19 deaths in Alberta over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,911. Three of those deaths were in Red Deer.

A man in his 40s who died on March 2, was connected to the outbreak at the Olymel plant. There are now 516 cases connected to that outbreak, with 69 active, 444 recovered cases and three deaths. A female in her 70s also died on March 2 and was connected to the outbreak at Michener Services. A third person, a man in his 50s from the Central zone, also died on March 2.

Overall, there are 245 people in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.

Alberta reported 331 additional cases of COVID-19, on 9,500 tests for a test positivity rate of 3.6 per cent.

The province now has 134,785 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with 128,261 recovered cases. There are 4,613 active cases in Alberta as of Thursday.

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged that Friday would mark one year since the first case of the virus was discovered in Alberta.

“Together we have navigated the uncertainty of COVID-19 and living in a global pandemic,” she said.

“We’ve had to find new ways to work, socialize and look after our health. All while researchers, scientists and health professionals from around the world have worked to learn as much as they could about this new virus and how best to treat and prevent it.”

The Central zone sits at 545 active cases of COVID-19. Red Deer has about 66 per cent of the Central zone’s active cases and about seven per cent of Alberta’s.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 22 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 30 active and Clearwater County sits at eight active.

Lacombe has 14 active and Sylvan Lake has 17 active cases, while Olds sits at six active. Mountain View County sits at 25 active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has 10 active.

Camrose County has no active cases and the County of Stettler sits at one active.

Camrose has no active cases and Wetaskiwin has three active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 33 active cases. Ponoka County, including east Ponoka County, has 17 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has five active cases.

The province has identified 33 new cases of the variant, bringing the province’s total to 541. The Central zone has 116 cases of the variant.

Active alerts or outbreaks in 230 schools. Those schools have a combined total of 895 cases, since Jan. 11.

Hinshaw added that with one year since the virus first arrived in the province, Alberta has made a lot of progress.

“Despite the changes, challenges and losses, we have encountered, we have proven just how resilient Albertans are,” Hinshaw said.

“Our fight isn’t over with COVID-19, because it is still very much in our communities. We are so much closer to returning to a more normal way of life than we were a year ago, or even a few weeks back.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Just Posted

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged that Friday would be one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the province. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Three more Red Deer COVID-19 deaths, 331 active cases in Alberta

Red Deer is down to 362 active cases of the virus

There were 12 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,902. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
12 new COVID-19 deaths, 402 additional cases in Alberta

Red Deer sits at 409 active cases

The concept design for the spray park and playground in Pogadl Park. (Photo Courtesy of Canadian Recreation Solutions)
Sylvan Lake spray park tentatively scheduled to open next year

Sylvan Lake Town Council approved the tender of the spray park and playground in Pogadl Park

Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Albertans need to keep making safe choices to start bending the curve back down. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 257 additional cases province-wide

Red Deer sits at 459 active cases of the virus

One of the oil paintings stolen from a season home near the boat launch on Kuusamo Krest. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP search for paintings stolen from vacation home

Three original paintings were reportedly stolen from a seasonal home

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning to people who use the backcountry in the mountains of western Alberta and eastern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Avalanche Canada special warning for mountains in western Alberta, eastern B.C.

Avalanche Canada also says everyone in a backcountry party needs essential rescue gear

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

hands
The call is out in Rimbey to sign on with a group that is all about building connections

‘Already, we are building a network where we can rely on each other and help each other out’

FILE - Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer, actor and humanitarian posted a video on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, of her singing just before getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot. Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks about the Fiscal update during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
COVID-19: Wage and rent subsidies, lockdown support to be extended until June

Chrystia Freeland says now is not time to lower levels of support

Many rural seniors are having to travel a long way to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Stettler residents are being told to go to Red Deer, Drumheller or Camrose. (Black Press file photo).
Rural central Alberta seniors have to travel far to get vaccines

Stettler residents are being directed to Red Deer, Drumheller or Camrose clinics

Samantha Sharpe, 25, was stabbed to death at Sunchild First Nation on Dec. 12, 2018. Chelsey Lagrelle was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for manslaughter in a Red Deer courtroom on Tuesday. Photo contributed
Central Alberta woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years for stabbing friend to death in 2018

Chelsey Lagrelle earlier pleaded guilty to stabbing Samantha Sharpe during argument

Most Read