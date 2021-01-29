Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 543 new cases

Central zone has 692 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported an additional 543 COVID-19 cases Friday.

The province now has 7,805 active cases of the virus, with 594 people in hospital, including 110 in intensive care.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said these numbers indicate that Albertans did well following the COVID-19 measures over the past month.

“Our declining numbers through January prove how effective the measures can be when Albertans work together to protect each other and our health care system,” Hinshaw said.

“We can further slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect ourselves from the risk of variants by continuing to limit as many in-person interactions as possible, in every facet of our day-to-day lives.”

Hinshaw added there are12 more cases of variant COVID-19. In Alberta, there are 31 cases of the U.K. strain and six of the strain identified in South Africa. Hinshaw said of the 37 total variant cases, all but three are linked to travel– but those three are from the same household.

There were also 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19. Three were in the Central zone– a woman in her 80s linked to the Seasons Camrose outbreak, a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Vermillion Health Centre and a Red Deer man in his 30s. Overall, 1,620 people have died in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Central zone sits at 692 active cases, with 45 people in hospital and seven in the ICU.

Red Deer sits at 174 active cases, with 1,651 people recovered.

Red Deer County has 26 active cases under the municipality setting, where regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas, and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included.

Lacombe County has 31 active cases, while Lacombe has 31 active.

Sylvan Lake has 27 active, Olds sits at five active and Drumheller has eight active.

Mountain View County has 17 active cases, Kneehill County has four and Clearwater County sits 54 active.

Camrose County has nine active cases and the City of Camrose 38 active cases.

The County of Stettler sits at four active cases and Starland County has 11 active.

The City of Wetaskiwin has 25 active cases.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 169 active cases. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 18 active cases. Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County has two active.

