One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, Alberta reports 1,412 additional COVID-19 cases

Red Deer recorded its 35th death from COVID-19 Wednesday.

As the province announced 1,412 new cases of the virus, there were also eight additional deaths reported to Alberta Health. Three of those deaths were in the Central zone, including a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Extendicare Michener Hill in Red Deer.

A male in his 60s from the zone died on Monday and a woman in her 60s died on Tuesday.

Alberta now has 15,569 active cases of COVID-19, and the province reported a nine per cent test positivity rate on 15,738 tests.

The province also added 778 variant of concern cases and there are 8,197 active variant cases, making up about 52 per cent of Alberta’s total active cases.

There are currently 420 people in hospital across the province with COVID-19, including 92 in intensive care.

“We are working hard to immunize Albertans as quickly as we can, but we must bend the curve now. Continuing to follow public health measures now is critical to preventing further spread in the weeks to come,” Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Wednesday.

The Central zone has 1,402 active cases of the virus, 885 of which are a variant of concern. There are 39 people in hospital and six in intensive care in the zone.

Red Deer has 279 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 72 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 69 active and Clearwater County sits at 12 active.

Lacombe has 63 active and Sylvan Lake has 38 active cases, while Olds sits at 54 active. Mountain View County sits at 58 active, Kneehill County has 26 active and Drumheller has 19 active.

Camrose County sits at 70 active cases and the County of Stettler has 11.

Camrose is at 83 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 116 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 224 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 109 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 19 active.



