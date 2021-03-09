One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, down to 195 active COVID-19 cases

There were six additional COVID-19 deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)

Red Deer hit its 30th death from COVID-19 this week.

Alberta Health reported the new death on Tuesday.

The man, in his 80s, died on Tuesday and his death was linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at Symphony Senior Living Aspen Ridge. Alberta Health Services declared an outbreak at the facility on Feb. 1. As of March 3, the facility had 35 active cases connected to it.

There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The province reported 255 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, on 5,434 tests for a positivity rate of 4.6 per cent.

Alberta now has 4,470 active cases of the virus, with 263 people in hospital and 37 in intensive care.

The Central zone has 440 active cases of COVID-19, with 31 people in hospital, including seven in the ICU.

Red Deer is down to 195 active cases of the virus down 54 cases from Monday’s 249.

There are now 518 COVID-19 cases connected to the outbreak at Olymel, with 21 active, 494 recovered and three worker deaths.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 21 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 33 active and Clearwater County sits at 19 active.

Lacombe has 15 active and Sylvan Lake has 16 active cases, while Olds sits at 10 active. Mountain View County sits at 22 active, Kneehill County has three active and Drumheller has 45 active.

Camrose County has no active cases and the County of Stettler has one.

Camrose has two active cases and Wetaskiwin has seven active.

In the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 37 active cases. Ponoka, including east Ponoka County, has 15 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has 10 active cases.