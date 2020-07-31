One new death, 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Central zone Friday

Alberta saw an increase of 127 COVID-19 cases Friday. (Image courtesy the CDC)

Alberta saw an increase of 127 COVID-19 cases Friday.

The province sits at 1,386 active cases of the virus, with one new death being reported in the central zone, which brings the death toll to 196, according to the province’s website.

The new central Alberta death was located in Wainwright.

There have now been 9,261 recovered cases of COVID-19, with 86 people in hospital and 17 people in the ICU.

The central zone saw another rise, with 254 active cases, up from 201 on Thursday. There are 208 people who have recovered from the virus in the zone, while 14 people are in hospital and five people are in the ICU.

According to the province’s geospatial mapping, Red Deer now has 10 active cases, up from eight on Thursday. Red Deer County also has six active cases.

Sylvan Lake has four active cases, Lacombe has one and Olds is without an active case. Lacombe County is up to eight active cases, Clearwater County has three active and both Ponoka County and Camrose County have two active. The City of Wetaskiwin has three active cases, while the City of Camrose sits at five active.

Stettler County remains hard hit with 23 active cases and in Starland County near Drumheller, there are 63 active cases. The County of Paintearth has 10 active cases, while Flagstaff County has seven and Kneehill County has five.

The Calgary zone is down to 599 active cases, with 5,786 recoveries. Eighteen people are in hospital in the region, with one left in the ICU.

The Edmonton zone sits at 272 active cases of the virus, with 1,328 recovered cases. Twenty-six people are still in hospital, with six in the ICU.