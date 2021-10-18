One new face added to Sylvan Lake council

Polls closed Monday night at 8 p.m.

The votes have been counted and the unofficial municipal election council results for the Town of Sylvan Lake are in.

Newcomer Kjeryn Dakin garnered the most votes among 15 candidates looking for one of six council seats. Five incumbents were re-elected to council. Kendall Kloss, Jas Payne, Graham Parsons, Teresa Rilling and Tim Mearns will be sworn in along with Dakin and new mayor Megan Hanson at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 ahead of the 6 p.m. council meeting.

The official results will be released by the Returning Officer at noon Oct. 22.

*denotes incumbent

Kjeryn Dakin (1,841)

Kendall Kloss (1,706)*

Jas Payne (1,669)*

Graham Parsons (1,658)*

Teresa Rilling (1,631)*

Tim Mearns (1,567)*

Onsy Tawadrous (1,171)

Jordan Sinclair (940)

Teej Johanneson (869)

Deborah Wiens (862)

Laura Lauder (776)

Lani Rouillard (754)

Steven Bedford (602)

Carl Kalveram (287)

Robbie Yates (177)

