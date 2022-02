An individual was found deceased after a single-vehicle collision on 60th St. south of Hwy. 11 A in Sylvan Lake Feb. 18.

The Sylvan Lake RCMP, fire and ambulance services responded to the incident at approximately 2:10 a.m.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then left the road, crashed into the ditch and struck a light pole, said Sylvan Lake RCMP Corporal Sean Sexsmith.