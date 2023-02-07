One-third of households say they’re financially worse off compared to year ago: poll

A new poll finds one-third of Canadian households say their financial situation has worsened over the last year.

According to a Leger poll commissioned by the Association for Canadian Studies, 34 per cent of Canadian households say they’re financially worse off compared with a year ago.

The majority of respondents, 58 per cent, said their financial situation is about the same as it was a year ago.

Meanwhile, nine per cent report their financial situation has improved.

Quebecers were the least likely to report their financial situation has worsened, while respondents in British Columbia were the most likely to report the same.

The online survey was completed by 1,554 Canadians between Jan. 23 and 25 and cannot be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered truly random samples.