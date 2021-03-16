Wolf Creek Public Schools (File Image)

Ponoka high school temporarily moves to online classes

Ponoka Secondary Campus has nine active cases

Starting today, Tuesday March 16, Ponoka Secondary Campus (PSC) is temporarily shifting to online learning due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases within the school community.

The number of active cases ballooned over the weekend, from one confirmed case on March 11 to nine active cases as of Monday, March 15.

READ MORE: Several Ponoka-area schools reporting positive cases

“The cases this past weekend and today have continued to have a significant impact on the entire school,” states the letter posted on wolfcreek.ab.ca.

The decision was made in consultation with Alberta Education to move to online learning for all PSC students and staff from March 16 until April 5.

The March break begins March 26, accounting for the additional week.

The reason stated for the move to online learning was the number of staff and students currently unable to attend the school due to self-isolation requirements.

“There is a significant concern for the school to operationally maintain instruction and support students while also, ensuring the school is a safe environment for all students and staff,” said WCPS.

“Based on a comprehensive review of the situation with the PSC administration and Alberta Education officials, we believe this decision is in the best interests of students and staff for continued optimal learning including limiting possible additional exposure.”

In-person learning is set to resume on April 6, however, WCPS and Alberta Health Services (AHS) will make an assessment a week prior to that date.

Ponoka Elementary School

Although AHS has declared an outbreak status at Ponoka Elementary School (PES), there are currently only three active cases. However, because the current three cases occurred within 28 days of previous cases in February, an outbreak was declared.

AHS reports an outbreak when five or more cases are confirmed in an investigation and an outbreak investigation is considered over when there have been no new confirmed cases in the school for 28 days.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusPonokaWolf Creek Public Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sen. Gold lauds historic collaboration between House, Senate to improve MAID bill

Just Posted

Walking trail next to HJ Cody High School off of Centennial Drive. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Town of Sylvan Lake cleaning up tree belts

The Town of Sylvan Lake is cleaning up deadfall in the tree belt the along CP Trail

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on February 16, 2021, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta identifies 364 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Central zone has 460 active cases of the virus

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library offering free library cards to Grade 7 students

All Sylvan Lake Grade 7 students are eligible for one year library card

Travis Overacker, co-owner of Pnewko, poses for a photo with lawn chairs and planter boxes his company made out of recycled plastic. (Photo Submitted)
Lacombe company working to bolster usage of recycled plastics

‘If you can get creative with wood, you can get creative with plastic’

There were six additional deaths across Alberta reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,926 since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
388 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta

Central zone has 452 active cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Wolf Creek Public Schools (File Image)
Ponoka high school temporarily moves to online classes

Ponoka Secondary Campus has nine active cases

Chevi Rabbit. (Photo submitted)
Ponoka advocate taking part in RCMP diversity advisory council

LGBT and Indigenous rights advocate Chevi Rabbit selected for council

Jim Hamilton looks over the preliminary design with seniors who came out to the public meeting on March 12. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Ponoka seniors oppose proposed four-storey condo in green space

Potential developers presented their preliminary design March 12

Britain’s Prince Charles, front from left, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, right, wait for the Queen to leave by car following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on December 25, 2017. A new poll suggests just over half of Canadians believe the British monarchy is a relic that Canada should dump, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alastair Grant
Over half Canadians say monarchy is obsolete after Harry and Meghan’s interview: poll

The poll also found that 59 per cent of respondents sympathize more with Harry and Meghan

Black Press file photo
UPDATE: First degree murder charge laid in violent school assault

One student was transported via STARS air ambulance to the hospital.

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The province’s COVID-19 vaccine age-based rollout continues and is being expanded to include other sectors of the population including healthcare workers. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Recent increase in COVID cases worries Canada’s health officials even as vaccines roll out

Average daily deaths have fallen as vaccinations continue

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Bookings to close soon for AstraZeneca vaccine in Alberta as supplies dwindle

The province’s health delivery agency issued a statement Saturday that it was nearing a maximum number

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

Most Read