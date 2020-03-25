Online fundraisers being held for Ponoka couple who lost their home

Fire claimed Tammy and Nyle Clemmer’s home on March 23, 2020

A Ponoka couple has lost their home and everything they own after a fire began in the early hours on March 23.

The Ponoka County East District Fire Department was called out to the scene at about 4:30 a.m, responding with Engine 1, two water tenders and a command vehicle, according to regional fire chief Dennis Jones.

By around 9:30 a.m., all units had returned to the station.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

Online support sprung up quickly for Tammy and Nyle Clemmer, the homeowners.

In a Facebook post on March 23, Tammy stated they were OK, and thanked people for reaching out.

According to one Facebook user, the couple are very involved in the rodeo community, and are the first to give a helping hand when others are in need.

As of 10:30 a.m. on March 25, a Facebook fundraiser, called “Fundraiser for Tammy and Nyle Clemmer,” had raised $12,953, already surpassing its goal of $10,000.

Another page, “Nyle and Tammy Clemmer Benefit Auction,” is asking for people to donate items that can be auctioned off online.

A number of items and services have already been offered, including six barrel racing training sessions, a junior membership to the Wildrose Rodeo Association for the 20202 season and a live solo performance from country music artist Markus Sommer.

Those who wish to donate money or gift cards can do so by contacting Rae or Kim Hartman or by e-transferring to Mackenzier.braithwaite@gmail.com.

The bidding ends on April 20 and those who purchase items must pay by April 22. All of the proceeds will go directly to the Clemmers.

Ponoka County Fire Department

