Online hub to help organizations serving seniors amid COVID-19 in Alberta

Collaborative Online Resources and Education will make it easier to share resources

A new Alberta platform will help organizations serving seniors to improve delivery of services for their clients.

CORE – Collaborative Online Resources and Education – will make it easier for organizations to share resources and coordinate services, with a focus on key COVID-19 issues, including transportation, food security, social isolation and home supports.

CORE Alberta will support to organizations to access training, COVID-19 information and resources, map where the greatest needs are across the province, and help seniors in more remote locations get the support they need.

The online hub cost $40,000 to develop. The Alberta government and partners will invest about $720,000 in inter-agency programs and initiatives that will be coordinated through CORE.

Funding partners include Alberta Health Services, Alberta Blue Cross and the federal government. The United Way of Calgary and Area will administer the hub and act as the project’s fiscal agent.

“We are using this technology to better serve Alberta seniors, said Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing. “Older individuals are among those most at risk for COVID-19. We believe the online knowledge hub will enhance the way organizations support seniors during the pandemic, and help keep them safe as we move forward with our relaunch plans.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ASIRT investigates Blackfalds shooting incident

Just Posted

ASIRT investigates Blackfalds shooting incident

ASIRT was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting

Last day of instruction planned June 19: Clearview Public Schools

Provided the coordinated approach is supported, says the school division

UPDATED: Red Deer down to two active confirmed COVID-19 cases

59 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced Saturday

Raising flags along Hwy 11 near Red Deer to honour first responders, health care workers

Canadian, provincial, municipal and international flags being flown

UPDATE: Three active cases of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists three cases of the virus in the area

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Online hub to help organizations serving seniors amid COVID-19 in Alberta

Collaborative Online Resources and Education will make it easier to share resources

Contact Medicine River Wildlife Centre if you see any dens, nests, baby birds

Centre expected to be short staffed this summer due to COVID-19

Fort McMurray homeowners clean up as insurance questions linger after flooding

‘It was like an apocalypse’

Work-from-home success changing Calgary office use assumptions, CEOs say

‘It’s early days but there’s no question it’s going to change the way we work long-term’

Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

There’s a spike in the number of Indigenous women who say they are facing more violent incidents

COVID-19 shutdown an added burden for Quebec’s struggling Catholic churches

Many churches operate on shoestring budgets and rely on aging volunteers to keep running

School in the age of COVID-19: Quebec to reopen amid rigid distancing rules

Common areas like libraries, gyms and cafeterias will be closed

Employment lawyers on returning to work during and after the pandemic

Most employees will have to return to work if their employer is meeting all of the safety guidelines

Most Read