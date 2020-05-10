Online hub to help organizations serving seniors amid COVID-19 in Alberta

Collaborative Online Resources and Education will make it easier to share resources

A new Alberta platform will help organizations serving seniors to improve delivery of services for their clients.

CORE – Collaborative Online Resources and Education – will make it easier for organizations to share resources and coordinate services, with a focus on key COVID-19 issues, including transportation, food security, social isolation and home supports.

CORE Alberta will support to organizations to access training, COVID-19 information and resources, map where the greatest needs are across the province, and help seniors in more remote locations get the support they need.

The online hub cost $40,000 to develop. The Alberta government and partners will invest about $720,000 in inter-agency programs and initiatives that will be coordinated through CORE.

Funding partners include Alberta Health Services, Alberta Blue Cross and the federal government. The United Way of Calgary and Area will administer the hub and act as the project’s fiscal agent.

“We are using this technology to better serve Alberta seniors, said Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing. “Older individuals are among those most at risk for COVID-19. We believe the online knowledge hub will enhance the way organizations support seniors during the pandemic, and help keep them safe as we move forward with our relaunch plans.”



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus