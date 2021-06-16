A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)

A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)

Online resource blends B.C.-Alberta’s Indigenous languages, art and culture

Advisor says initiative supports the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages

The First Peoples Cultural Council has launched an online map detailing over 360 individual Indigenous artists and cultural groups, and 34 Indigenous languages across British Columbia.

The initiative is a first of its kind consolidation that is vital for what some are calling the urgent mission of retaining B.C.’s Indigenous languages.

Through the First Peoples Map at maps.fpcc.ca, visitors can “hear greetings and pronunciations of place names, find local Indigenous artists and public art, search important landmarks and cultural centres, explore cultural information, videos, images, and more,” said council communications officer Mike Tod.

The map’s monumental amount of content was created and contributed entirely by First Nations community members.

An example of a profile available for Indigenous artists on the First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)

Council special advisor and Anishinabe First Nation member Cathi Charles Wherry from North Saanich explained that Indigenous artists can create and pin their own profiles to the map, view ongoing language or artistic projects and improve their networks by connecting with each other.

Wherry said the goal of the map is to better collect and present connections between Indigenous language, land and culture.

If an Indigenous youth wanted to make traditional grass woven baskets, for example, “they need to collect their materials at a certain time of year in a certain way … there’s a language that gets spoken (which) reflects deep relationships of place, plants, season and science,” she said. “They’re not just labels that can replace English, and English can’t replace our Indigenous languages.”

The idea of the map began from consultations with Indigenous language and culture experts dating back to 2008 and involved several web developers over those years. The resulting consolidation of language, artistic and cultural resources creates a “shared context that more accurately reflects how those facets interact with each other in real life, in real communities for real people,” Wherry said.

“Language, arts and culture are very much intertwined. Our hope in doing this amalgamated map is that it better reflects that reality.”

READ ALSO: 60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in BC

BC Wildfire Service and health care workers have already reported the map to be instrumental. Prince George nurse Kim MacLean said she consulted the map to learn proper pronunciation and greetings before making calls for COVID-19 contact tracing. “It helped me have respectful conversations with individuals we serve. This was also an excellent reference to verify the correct spelling for community names,” she said.

The task of preserving Indigenous language is an urgent one, Wherry said. Only three per cent of respondents to the council’s 2018 Status of B.C. First Nations Languages report claimed fluency in an Indigenous language, despite over half (51.9 per cent) being over age 65.

Another metric from the report provided the total number of active learners in Vancouver Island’s three Indigenous language dialects – Hul’q’umi’num’ (1,238), Kwak̓wala (763) and Senćoten (503).

READ ALSO: Canada’s first Indigenous language degree to be offered at UBC Okanagan

Wherry said the council’s efforts to preserve Indigenous languages need to be supported in an “ongoing and stable way,” rather than them having to continually “knock on the door.” The council receives the majority of its funding through fundraising, much of which goes directly back to First Nations, she said.

“We really need the resources to support (elders) passing on knowledge to future generations. It’s an ongoing challenge to have the resources to keep these entities going.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and cultureCultureIndigenous cultural groups

Previous story
Travel prizes added to Alberta’s vaccine lottery
Next story
Red Deer below 100 active COVID-19 cases for first time since March

Just Posted

Alberta is now below 3,000 active cases of COVID-19, as the province reported 2,639 Wednesday. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer below 100 active COVID-19 cases for first time since March

69.7 per cent of Albertans 12 and over have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Premier Jason Kenney says the provincial government is doing everything it can to encourage Albertans to get vaccinated. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Travel prizes added to Alberta’s vaccine lottery

More than 40 travel rewards available for those who are fully vaccinated

(Advocate file photo)
Red Deer down to 102 active COVID-19 cases

Central zone has 332 cases with 26 in hospital and five in ICU

Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake
Multiple edible parks found throughout Sylvan Lake

Apple trees, berry bushes and more have been planted in various parks around town

Curtis Labelle. (Photo Submitted)
More exciting music to come from Sylvan Lake’s Curtis Labelle

Curtis Labelle has been called Canadian Elton John or Billy Joel by fans

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)
Online resource blends B.C.-Alberta’s Indigenous languages, art and culture

Advisor says initiative supports the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Report calls for airlines to refund passengers for flights halted due to COVID-19

Conclusion: federal help should be on the condition airlines immediately refund Canadian travellers

Green party Leader Annamie Paul speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Paul has survived another day of party strife after a planned ouster shifted course, leaving her with a tenuous grip on power ahead of a likely federal election this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul blasts ‘racist,’ ‘sexist’ party execs who sought ouster

Fallout has continued, with two of the federal council’s members resigning

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the ‘Villa la Grange’ in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Biden says meeting with Putin not a ‘kumbaya moment’

But U.S. president asserted Russian leader is interested in improved relations, averting a Cold War

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

COVID-related trash is washing up on shorelines across the world, including Coldstream’s Kal Beach, as pictured in this May 2021 photograph. (Jennifer Smith - Black Press)
Shoreline cleanup finds COVID-related trash increased during height of the pandemic

Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup reports litter from single-use food packaging nearly doubled

Doctor David Vallejo and his fiancee Doctor Mavelin Bonilla hold photos of themselves working, as they kiss at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Doctor Vallejo and Doctor Bonilla suspended their wedding in order to tend to COVID-19 patients and in the process Vallejo got sick himself with the disease, ending up in an ICU for several days. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Love, sacrifice and surviving COVID-19: one couple’s story

COVID hits Ecuadorian doctors who delayed wedding to treat sick

Most Read