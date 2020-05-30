Only 13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Alberta gov’t Saturday

There’s currently only two active cases in province’s central zone

The Government of Alberta confirmed just 13 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

This brings the provincial total of confirmed cases to 6,992: 604 active, 6,245 recovered and 143 deaths.

There are only two confirmed active cases in Alberta’s central zone, says the provincial government.

The City of Red Deer and Red Deer County each have one active COVID-19 case. Thirty-six have recovered in the city and 14 have recovered in the county, according to geospatial mapping on the government’s website.

Lacombe County and Ponoka County both have three recovered cases. Clearwater County, Stettler County and the City of Lacombe each have two recovered cases. Mountain View County has nine recovered cases.

To date, 661 cases have an unknown exposure.

Fifty-three Albertans are in hospital due to the virus – five of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

One new death was reported on Saturday, but one previous death was determined to be not related to COVID-19, so the total number of deaths remains at 143.

Overall, the government has completed 257,227 tests.

On Friday, the government announced testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.

“Expanded testing will provide data to further understand the impacts of moving to the next stage of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy and help us understand where there might be undetected positive cases and prevent further spread of the virus,” the government said in it COVID-19 update on Saturday.

The first stage of relaunch will be fully active in Calgary and Brooks on Monday, with day camps and places of worship resuming services (within guidelines).