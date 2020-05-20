Only 19 new COVID-19 cases in the province Wednesday

The province gave its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta

Alberta’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to dwindle.

Wednesday, Alberta Health Services confirmed just 19 additional cases, bringing the provincial total to 6,735. Of those, 5,5637 are being reported as recovered. The province has also completed 221,571 COVID-19 tests.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, and the total number of deaths stands at 128.

The City of Red Deer has 37 cases: two active and 35 recovered.

Red Deer County has 16 cases: one active and 15 recovered.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases, while Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.

Clearwater County is at two recovered cases – the same as Stettler County.

Ponoka County is at three cases: two recovered and one active.

The City of Wetaskiwin is at eight recovered cases, while no cases have been reported in Wetaskiwin County.

Mountain View County is at nine cases: seven recovered and two active.

There are now 970 active cases in the province, down 34 from Tuesday.