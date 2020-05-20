There were just 19 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday and to date, close to 6,000 recoveries. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Only 19 new COVID-19 cases in the province Wednesday

The province gave its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta

Alberta’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to dwindle.

Wednesday, Alberta Health Services confirmed just 19 additional cases, bringing the provincial total to 6,735. Of those, 5,5637 are being reported as recovered. The province has also completed 221,571 COVID-19 tests.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, and the total number of deaths stands at 128.

The City of Red Deer has 37 cases: two active and 35 recovered.

Red Deer County has 16 cases: one active and 15 recovered.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases, while Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.

Clearwater County is at two recovered cases – the same as Stettler County.

Ponoka County is at three cases: two recovered and one active.

The City of Wetaskiwin is at eight recovered cases, while no cases have been reported in Wetaskiwin County.

Mountain View County is at nine cases: seven recovered and two active.

There are now 970 active cases in the province, down 34 from Tuesday.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clearview Public Schools donated $89,000 to the Stettler Food Bank
Next story
Young health-care aide takes on pandemic

Just Posted

Only 19 new COVID-19 cases in the province Wednesday

The province gave its daily update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta

Young health-care aide takes on pandemic

Chinook’s Edge School Division dual credit program

Sylvan Lake brewery producing hand sanitizer during pandemic

Snake Lake Brewing Co. will continue to produce the hand sanitizer as long as there is a need

Central zone recoveries keep climbing

Alberta confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours

Sylvan Lake Bears’ coach recipient of Football Alberta award

John Flinn, defensive coordinator, was honoured with the Atom/Peewee Coach of the Year Award

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Pandemic response hampered by lack of data-sharing, committee hears

Pandemic response hampered by lack of data-sharing, committee hears

‘Hybrid’ model could work, says PM as parties negotiate House of Commons’ return

‘Hybrid’ model could work, says PM as parties negotiate House of Commons’ return

Alberta ramps up COVID-19 screening, isolation checks for international arrivals

Alberta ramps up COVID-19 screening, isolation checks for international arrivals

‘A real mess:’ Alberta law firm sounds alarm as COVID-19 grinds courts to a halt

‘A real mess:’ Alberta law firm sounds alarm as COVID-19 grinds courts to a halt

Alberta beef plant returning to two shifts per day after COVID-19 outbreak

Alberta beef plant returning to two shifts per day after COVID-19 outbreak

Cautions accompany Canada’s slow emergence from COVID-19 lockdown

Cautions accompany Canada’s slow emergence from COVID-19 lockdown

ASTROLOGICAL FORECASTS BY Joanne Madeline Moore

ASTROLOGICAL FORECASTS BY Joanne Madeline Moore

Most Read