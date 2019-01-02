OnStar helps locate stolen truck in Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP files include the theft of a 5,000 kg transformer, plus other files

The activation of a stolen truck’s OnStar program helped locate it.

Ponoka RCMP stated that on Dec. 28 investigators converged on a residence on 52 Avenue in town where the stolen pickup was found.

“The vehicle had been stolen from a residence on Range Road 255 and upon leaving the residence in the stolen vehicle the suspects had sideswiped a trailer that was parked beside the truck,” say police.

OnStar was turned on and the truck was found. Police say the file is under investigation.

Learn More: Ponoka crime mapping tool allows public to notice trends

Transformer stolen

On Dec. 31 the Ponoka RCMP were called to investigate the theft of a transformer weighing 5,000 kg from a Fortis Alberta site. File currently under investigation.

Break and enter

On Dec. 31 the Ponoka RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter to the Ponoka Fertilizer.

The gate to the property was heavily damaged. File is currently under investigation.

No injuries in Christmas Day collision

On Dec. 25 the Ponoka RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision on QE 2 at approximately 11:30a.m.

Two northbound vehicles, approximately 15 kms north of Ponoka when one vehicle lost control causing the vehicle to fishtail and swerve left and into the lane sideswiping a second vehicle. Upon impact the vehicle that initially lost control was pushed into the ditch. There were no injuries sustained.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

