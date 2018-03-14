THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Ontario man arrested in alleged double homicide

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman

Police say they’ve arrested a man wanted in connection with the deaths of a teen boy and a woman whose bodies were found in a home east of Toronto on Wednesday.

Durham regional police said on Twitter that the suspect was arrested in Oshawa, Ont., hours after officers found the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman in an Ajax, Ont., home.

Police have said the incident, in which a 13-year-old girl in the home was also seriously injured, was not a random attack.

“We believe this is an isolated incident,” Const. George Tudos told reporters earlier in the day.

Police said the suspect in the case was believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the dead woman, and the two children found in the home were related to her.

Investigators said police were called to the home shortly before noon on Wednesday after a woman stopped by to check on her friend.

They said a man answered the door, wouldn’t let the woman in and then left the area in a vehicle that was later found abandoned.

Officers arrived to find the bodies of the teen boy and the woman in the home, police said. The 13-year-old girl who was also found at the home was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, they said.

Police said they wouldn’t release the names of the deceased until family had been notified.

Marion Kervick, who lives two doors down from where the incident took place, said a mother and her three children lived in the home.

“Our neighbourhood is a quiet neighbourhood,” she said. ”But I guess it’s always quiet until something happens, right?”

Tudos told reporters outside the home that police don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

The Canadian Press

