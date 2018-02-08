Daniel Sanche was arrested at home in Ponoka Feb. 7 after police were tipped off to the whereabouts of the alleged criminal who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant from Ontario.

Ontario man taken in by Ponoka RCMP executing a warrant

36-year-old on the run from police since last May finally arrested after tip from public

A man that’s been on the run from police for eight months in now in custody.

Daniel Sanche, 36, of Kenora, Ontario was arrested by Ponoka RCMP after the detachment received information that Sanche — who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant our of Dryden, Ontario — was inside a residence in Ponoka.

Around noon Feb. 7, several RCMP members executed a search warrant on the home located in the area of 64 Ave. and 50A St. and arrested Sanche without incident.

Sanche is wanted on numerous charges in both Kenora and Dryden, the most serious being three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and assault out of Dryden. He was due to appear in court on those charges on June 5, 2017 though failed to show up.

No one was surprised as he was already on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to comply with a court order. Sanche had been released on his own recognizance in January 2017 by a Kenora provincial court judge under certain conditions, one of which being he had to reside a home in Kenora and obey a curfew. A check on May 25, 2017 revealed Sanche was not at the home and had not been seen since.

Sanche has been remanded in custody and will soon be transported back to Ontario where he will appear in court to answer the charges that have been laid against him.

Ponoka RCMP want to thank the public for the information that led to the apprehension of this individual. Police added this is another great example of how information provided can help make the community safe.

Previous story
Mike Walsh first to seek UCP nomination
Next story
Winter storm warning persists across region

Just Posted

Senior girls Lakers takes an L against Sabres

The Lakers hosted the Westaskiwin Sabres at H.J. Cody on Feb. 6

Red Deer’s opioid crisis: six dead last month alone

Turning Point clients say there’s new, stronger batch of drugs in the City

Winter storm warning persists across region

Up to 35 cm of snow is expected to fall during the storm

Red Deer boxer Cameron O’Connell prepares for big fight

His favourite part of boxing is the kids he mentors

Big Valley family loses everything in house fire

A Gofundme campaign has been set up for the single mother and her daughter

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

Ontario man taken in by Ponoka RCMP executing a warrant

36-year-old on the run from police since last May finally arrested after tip from public

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Most Read