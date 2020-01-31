Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Ontario to announce third case of coronavirus

It will be Canada’s fourth case, with one patient in B.C.

Two government sources say Ontario is set to announce a new confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

That brings Canada’s total number of cases to four and Ontario’s to three.

The sources, who are not authorized to discuss the case publicly, tell The Canadian Press the latest case is in London, Ont.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health and associate chief medical officer of health are set to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier today, a Toronto hospital discharged a man who had Canada’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says the man is now recovering at home along with his wife, who also became ill with the virus.

“Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care,” the hospital said in a statement. “Sunnybrook has liaised with Toronto Public Health, who will continue to monitor the patient in his home.”

The man in his 50s travelled to Toronto from China last week and was Canada’s first case of the virus. The patient’s wife, who travelled with him, also became ill, but had less severe symptoms and has been in self-isolation at home.

Canada’s other confirmed case is a person in B.C., who has also been in isolation at home. That case is also linked to recent travel.

The novel coronavirus has now infected almost 10,000 people around the world and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

As of Friday morning, China counted 9,692 confirmed cases with a death toll of 213. The vast majority of the cases have been in Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan, where the first illnesses were detected in December. No deaths have been reported outside China.

Canadian officials have said the measures to prevent the spread of the illness in this country are working and there’s no need to change the plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blackfalds Multi-plex expansion puts family at odds with Town

Just Posted

Ecole Fox Run School students learning to become Community Helpers

The AHS Community Helpers Program teaches students it is OK to talk about mental health and suicide

Hurdles still to overcome for No Landfill Facility, Town of Sylvan Lake says

Fogdog has until June 15, 2020 to meet the conditions of the Master Services Agreement

Increased busing fees coming for Chinook’s Edge School Division

The fees implemented and increased fees come into effect for the 2020/2021 school year

WATCH: Eckville man’s hobby creates wild backyard snow park

Dolan Baxter has been building snow parks ranging of all styles since he was a kid

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

19-year-old Alyssa Manderville was last seen in Blackfalds on Jan. 26

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Blackfalds Multi-plex expansion puts family at odds with Town

Negotiations over parking lot causing stress for nearby property owners

Wetaskiwin man, 42, charged with drug trafficking

Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seize illegal drugs and weapons

Cenovus pledges $50 million to build Indigenous housing in Alberta

Oilsands producer earmarks funds for six northern communities near its oilsands operations

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Industry group forecasts $2-billion rise in oil and gas spending this year

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers points to provincial government policies

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Most Read