Ontario to issue 50 new cannabis store licences, eight to go to First Nations

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally

Ontario is set to get 50 more cannabis retail stores starting in October.

The finance minister and attorney general say the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario will hold a lottery for 42 retail store authorizations.

Another eight stores will be located on First Nations reserves through a separate process.

Previously, 25 retailers were chosen through a lottery to open the province’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores on April 1, but fewer than half met the deadline.

For this lottery, the government says there will be pre-qualification requirements to ensure the readiness of applicants.

The 42 stores selected through the lottery will be distributed regionally, with 13 in the city of Toronto, six going to the Greater Toronto Area, 11 in the west region, seven going to the east region, and in the north, one each in Kenora, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Timmins.

ALSO READ: Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

ALSO READ: Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Presbyterian Church welcomes new reverend

Rev. Steven Webb was inducted as minister to the Memorial Presbyterian Church on June 30

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates Canada’s 152nd birthday

Despite the cool temperatures Sylvan Lakers were still eager to celebrate Canada Day on July 1

Minister Devin Dreeshen ‘strongly opposed’ Country of Origin Labels

Alberta government says placing mandatory COOL rules will cost the beef and pork industries billions

Plan ahead this long weekend to avoid tragedy

Albertans are reminded to drive safe and sober as they take to the roads over the Canada Day weekend

Everyone safe after lockdown at two Sylvan Lake schools

Fox Run and Mother Teresa schools were put into lockdown protocol after a perceived threat June 27

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

St. Louis Blues coach brings Stanley Cup home to Alberta

Head coach Craig Berube grew up in the tiny community of Calahoo, northwest of Edmonton

On Hold: Veterans facing long waits when calling for help

Feds aim to answer 80% of calls within two minutes, but only 40% last year actually were

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Cold Stampede warmed up with buckle for Thurston

Big Valley cowboy captures second Ponoka Stampede championship

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Most Read